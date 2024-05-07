Leuthold Group LLC Has $15.08 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 72,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.61. 470,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,739. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

