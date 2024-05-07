Leuthold Group LLC Invests $6.10 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 4,613,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,767,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.