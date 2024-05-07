Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 62,654 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,221. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
