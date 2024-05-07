Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 131,027 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 786,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,782. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

