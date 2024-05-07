Leuthold Group LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000.

NYSEARCA RSPD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

