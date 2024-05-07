Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $3,549,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

