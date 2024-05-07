Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,348,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272,249 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 5.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $155,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 1,569,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,128. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.
In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
