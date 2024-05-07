Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.01 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01, RTT News reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 162,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,865. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

