Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,774 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 44,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.