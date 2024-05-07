Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.01. 90,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,140. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

