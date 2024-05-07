Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after acquiring an additional 109,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.83. The company had a trading volume of 894,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,132. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

