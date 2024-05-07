LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.