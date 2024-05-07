LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,935 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

