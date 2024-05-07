LSV Asset Management Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,587,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,263,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

