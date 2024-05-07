LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,884 shares of company stock worth $18,332,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

