LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

