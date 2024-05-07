LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.45% of SunCoke Energy worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,532,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SXC stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $864.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

