LSV Asset Management Sells 30,200 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of American Airlines Group worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,511 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,087 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 149,096 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

