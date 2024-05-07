LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

SNV stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

