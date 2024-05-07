Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $44.11

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $47.41. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 532,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $19,547,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

