Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,985. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.