Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,180. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

