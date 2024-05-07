Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

