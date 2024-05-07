Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.