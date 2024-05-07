Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $882,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,993 shares of company stock valued at $181,241,324. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

