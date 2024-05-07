Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $299,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. 690,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

