Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 976,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after purchasing an additional 913,415 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Lucid Group Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,965,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,243,355. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.