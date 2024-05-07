Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

