Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,091 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101,499 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $276.86. 224,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average is $279.64. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

