Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $13,908,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

