Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,460 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,950. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

