Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,522 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,687. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.