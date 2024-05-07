Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 6,320 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,317,000 after purchasing an additional 414,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. 2,569,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

