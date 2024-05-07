Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after purchasing an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,617,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,664. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

