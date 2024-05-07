Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGA

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.