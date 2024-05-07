Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

