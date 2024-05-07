Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 412,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,027,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

