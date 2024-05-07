Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 849 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,616,000 after purchasing an additional 845,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 2,381,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,476. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

