Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 169 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1 %
ServiceNow stock traded down $14.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,174. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.05 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $752.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.