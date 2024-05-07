Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 169 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $14.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,174. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.05 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $752.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

