Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,371. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

