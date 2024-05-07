Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $11.57 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.37. 1,901,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

