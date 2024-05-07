Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

