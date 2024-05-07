Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.33. 1,198,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,234. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

