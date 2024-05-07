Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,406 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

