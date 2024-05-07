MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

