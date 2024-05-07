MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

O stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

