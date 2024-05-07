MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $501,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 558,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

