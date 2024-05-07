MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,527 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.93. The company had a trading volume of 814,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,463. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

