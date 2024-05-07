MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.19. 281,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

