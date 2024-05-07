MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 395,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,633. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

